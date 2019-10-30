FC Nordsjælland star Mohammed Kudus earns debut Black Stars call-up

FC Nordsjælland forward Mohammed Kudus has been handed his debut call-up for Ghana for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named the 19-year-old in his 23-man squad for the double-decker next month.

Kudus has been impressive for the Danish side where he has scored four goals in 10 appearances.

The former Ghana youth star has been given a crack at the national level as the four-time African champions begin their quest to qualify for another routine AFCON campaign.

Ghana will be facing the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday 14 November 2019 before playing Sao Tomé four days later.