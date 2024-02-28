FC Nordsjaelland's technical director lauds new signing Araphat Mohammed

FC NordsjÃ¦lland's technical director, Alexander Riget, has praised the club's new signing Araphat Mohammed.

The 18-year-old is the latest addition to the Right to Dream tribe, who will now become a permanent part of NordsjÃ¦lland.

The talented Ghanaian midfielder signed in January and now that the work permit and other paperwork has gone through, he has already started training with the Superliga squad.

Riget spoke highly of Mohammed's abilities, stating, "Araphat is a player who has some top skills at an extraordinarily high level. He has a really good left foot and is also very strong in duels."

"Araphat has primarily played centrally in the field in his youth, but he can also play on the edge, where he can get into the gap."

"He is a player we see great potential in, but also a player who will probably need some time to adapt to the pace of the Super League."

"The fact that we, under the auspices of Right to Dream, once again have the opportunity to bring a player to FC NordsjÃ¦lland really shows that our international academies deliver an incredibly good job."

"We are very much looking forward to seeing Araphat unfold in the club and show what he is capable of - as he has also done for Right to Dream and our International Academy."