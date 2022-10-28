FC Sheriff defender Patrick Kpozo believes he is close to Ghana call-up

FC Sheriff Tiraspol defender Patrick Kpozo believes he is on the verge of being called up to the Ghana national team.

The former Inter Allies player joined the Moldovan side in January of this year, quickly establishing himself as a key player and recently receiving praise for his performance against Manchester United.

Sheriff may have lost both games in Moldova against the Red Devils, but Kpozo was widely praised for keeping United's marquee summer signing Antony at bay.

"People thought Antony was going to 'kill' me in the first game," the 25-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

"He is a very good player but when he came up against me, he couldn't do anything. Still, they are saying again that he will 'kill' me again in the match at Old Trafford.

"I'm sure he will be trying to do everything possible to prove himself, but I believe in myself. I am strong, fast and when I stay close to him, he has nowhere to go. I've got him."

FC Sheriff have proven adept at utilising its continental scouting network to provide a pathway for African talent to play in Europe in recent years. They have several African players, including Patrick Kpozo, Mudasiru Salifu, and Edmund Addo, all of whom are from Ghana.

"It is something we are proud of," Kpozo said.

"To see so many black and African players in the first XI is a good feeling. It is a good platform and for me personally, I think I am now close to a call-up for Ghana - which would be a great honour."

The 25-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season.