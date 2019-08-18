Fears creeping in Black Stars might be idle during upcoming FIFA free date

The next FIFA window for international friendlies is in two weeks‚ no games have yet been announced for the Black Stars.

Also, the future of Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is yet to be clarified after the ex-captain came under intense criticism after the last 16 exit at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The FIFA Normalisation Committee headed by Dr Kofi Amoah has been quiet on both issues and it does not look like the national team would be busy.

Ghana have the opportunity to assemble players for 10 days and have at least two matches.

The Black Stars do not have a competitive game before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers start in November.

They host South Africa and play either Mauritius/Sao Tome e Principe in the space of five days in Group C.