'Fed-up' Patrick Razak begs Hearts of Oak to release him

Patrick Razak has expressed his desire to sign for a foreign club and wants Hearts of Oak to release him.

The winegr claims Hearts have reused to do business with suitors including Guinean giants Horoya and Belgium side Anderlecht.

Also interested in his signature are rivals Asante Kotoko.

''My manager has received offers from some clubs hoping to sign me for the new season but as you know, I still remain a player of Hearts of Oak so I can't leave now,'' the 21-year-old told Graphic Sports.

''However, I hope when my contract ends in November, management will accept one of the many offers so that I can go and seek new prospects elsewehere.''