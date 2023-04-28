Felix Afena-Gyan and Cremonese miss out on Coppa Italia final

Ghana international Afena-Gyan was unable to help Cremonese advance to the Coppa Italia finals when his team drew with Fiorentina in the second leg of the semi-finals.

The Black Stars forward was given a starting spot and played 70 minutes in his team's thrilling scoreless draw with Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Fiorentina won the opening leg 2-0, securing a spot in the final against Cremonese on aggregate.

Despite not getting many starts this season, Afena-Gyan has appeared in 23 games for Cremonese, scoring two goals and assisting once since joining in the summer of 2022.

The former AS Roma player missed out on Ghana's recent call-up by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton during last month's international break.

Meanwhile, Joseph Alfred Duncan was an unused substitute for Fiorentina during the encounter. Despite not playing a part in the game, his outfit Fiorentina have booked a place in the final of this year’s Copa Italia.

Fiorentina will face Inter Milan in the final of the Copa Italia on May 24, 2023.