Felix Kyei shines in CAF Champions League, awaits well-deserved 2023 AFCON call-up

Medeama’s goodish campaign in the CAF Champions League deserve praise, with goalkeeper Felix Kyei standing out as a key performer.

The 20-year-old is enjoying himself between the sticks and despite conceding four goals in two matches, Kyei has produced some eye-catching displays.

His portfolio of saves against giants and record holders Al Ahly and highly rated Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad have boosted his self-confidence.

With this Africa experience and Ghana Premier League title-winning campaign, Kyei has done more than enough to gate-crush Ghana’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

It will be reward for his hard work and also endorsement for the local league.

Five months ago, he was named Goalkeeper of the Year at the maiden Ghana FA Awards.

Career Path:

At age 15, Kyei was scouted playing inter-school and college soccer and was sent to then Aiyinase-Nzema-based Karela FC where he had his talent honed.

Because Karela had no youth team at that time, he was forced to train with the First Team as a teenager.

His reflexes and movements in training were awesome so superb one wouldn't believe he was just below 18.

Kyei was never intimidated in the presence of Karela goalkeepers like Isaac Hagan, Michael Sai, Nii Kalala and Kofi Mensah

He played his first competitive match for the 'Passioners' in 2019 during the Normalisation Committee competition and it was against Ebusua Dwarfs.

Karela had already qualified for the semi-final so the technical decided to give opportunities to some fringe players and Kyei was a beneficiary.

In the 2020/2021 season, he became the first-choice goalie under coach BismarK Kobby Mensah.

Kyei was one taken to Asante Kotoko by former Karela coach Johnson Smith and goalkeepers’ trainer Joe Baah.

He trained with the Porcupine Warriors for months but no one saw the talent in him so the bourgeoning star had to return to Karela disappointed.

That misfortune will later open a new golden chapter for him after working his way to become No.1 for Karela.

He signed a three-year contract with Medeama in January 2023 after spending the first half of the season with Karela.