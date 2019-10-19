Ferdy Druijf to replace suspended Myron Boadu in AZ's clash against Heerenveen

AZ Alkmaar manager Arne Slot says Ferdy Druijf will fill in the gap left by forward Myron Boadu ahead of their game against Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The Dutch born Ghanaian attacker is suspended for tonight's clash after picking up a red card in the game against Willem II.

Myron Boadu has netted four goals in 9 games in the Eredivisie, and has been a key cog in the AZ Alkmaar team this season.

His absence will be felt but manager Arse Slot is confident Ferdy Druijf will fill in good for the attacker.

"We hope that he will enjoy his days off and that he will be fresh and fruity again on Sunday when he starts training again," he said.

"Ferdy will start at Myron's place," he added. "Because Myron is doing well. On the other hand, he has had a busy period and this is an opportunity to give him a few days of rest."