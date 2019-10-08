FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura heaps praise on Ghanaian musician Stormzy

FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura has praised Ghanaian musician Stormzy for his support at helping young children get education.

Fatma was awarded at the Best Africa Awards in London for her recognition of her work at FIFA where she has held the position of Secretary General since May 2016, when she became the first-ever African, Muslim woman to take up this role.

Ghanaian musician Stormzy who also attended the event was recognized as a rapper and musician, for his outstanding contribution as a musical artist.

“@stormzy I was to meet you and your family. I was to meet you and your family. I was “blinded by your grace and what you are doing to help young people with their education”, Fatma Samoura sent a tweet to congratulate Stormzy for his role at helping to educate the youth.

