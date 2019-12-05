FIFA President Gianni Infantino outlines THREE major pillars to get African football to top level

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has revealed his plans and ambitions to support and develop football in Africa.

Infantino outlined three major pillars that can get football in Africa to the highest peak which are Refereeing, Infrastructure and Competitions to be done in conjunction with CAF and the other stakeholders.

With regards to refereeing, the FIFA President said he will create a professional and elite group of African referees who will be independent of administrative and political bodies.

This follows on from CAF last Executive Committee meeting at which a decision to implement reforms in the refereeing sector was approved.

On infrastructure, FIFA President hinted that the organisation will mobilise companies and entrepreneurs to gather around USD 1 billion with the objective of building at least one stadium in each African country.

On competitions, the FIFA President mentioned the possibility of creating an African League that would see the best clubs from the continent play against each other to generate more revenues so that the African clubs would be able to retain their most talented players.

The organisation of regional competitions and youth tournaments to further help the development of young players in Africa.

The FIFA President Infantino made these known following a visit to the site of TP Mazembe’s new football stadium, which will be able to hold 50,000 fans, and a youth academy as part of the club's 80th anniversary celebrations last week in DR Congo.

“What I want, what FIFA wants and what football needs is to see African football shine. We want to bring it to the highest of heights and show the world the outstanding talent and amazingly gifted players your continent possesses. To do this, we want to implement a three pillar approach: refereeing, infrastructure and competitions. In close cooperation with CAF, the 54 member associations across Africa and other stakeholders, I am positive that we will make African football reach the top level where it should be because the quality and potential are definitely here.”