FIFA president Infantino arrives in Rwanda ahead of Council Meeting

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrived in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, on Wednesday afternoon for the 8th FIFA Council Meeting.

The 8th FIFA Council Meeting is scheduled for Friday, 26 October 2018 at 9am at Kigali Convention Center in Kigali City.

According to FERWAFA website, Infantino was met on arrival at the Kigali International Airport by President of Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), Mr. Sekamana Jean Damascene and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports and Culture. Mr. John Ntigengwa.

Rwanda was chosen hosts of the 8th FIFA Council Meeting during FIFA’s first meeting of the year held in March, 2018 in Bogotá, Colombia.

The FIFA Council Meeting which different delegates from different confederations across the globe will focus on issues pertaining to the development of football.

Other delegates namely Presidents, Vice Presidents, selected Executive Committee Members and General Secretaries of Confederations from CONMEBOL, AFC, UEFA, CAF, CONCACAF and OFC, and various FIFA Commission members are also expected in Kigali on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The FIFA Council Meeting will among other key issues discuss on the plans to revamp the Club World Cup and introduce a global nation’s league.