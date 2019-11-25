FIFA President Infantino hails Madagascar leader Rajoelina's offensive policy on football

Gianni Infantino has praised Madagascar leader Andry Rajoelina for his policy of developing football in the country following the FIFA President's official visit to the country on Monday.

Infantino paid a courtesy call on President Rajoelina at the state house in Antananarivo on Monday at the start of his extensive tour of Africa to deepen football development on the continent.

The FIFA leader was accompanied by CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura and Malagasy Football Association (FMF) President Raul Arizaka Rabekoto.

He was also accompanied by a delegation that includes Deputy Secretary General Mattias Grafström and FIFA Foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff and Special Advisor to CAF President Samuel Eto’o.

President Rajeolina revealed his government's committed support for football and discolsed that 32 stadiums will be built across the country over the next four years with the Mahamasina national stadium set to be renovated.

"The construction of 32 stadiums and the renovation of the Mahamasina stadium will give the Malagasy people throughout the world a big sense of pride," President Rajoelina said.

Infantino praised the performance of the Madagascar at the recent Africa Cup of Nations and expressed hope that the country has got the potential to make a global impact in football.

He is also expected to visit the CAF offices in Mahajunga, where FIFA Member Associations Committee was to be held.

Infantino is also expected to visit Angola, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi and Mozambique.