FIFA World Cup 26 final to be held in New York New Jersey

FIFA has disclosed the match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026, setting the final to take place in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 19 July 2026, and the inaugural match featuring the Mexican national team scheduled at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

Similar to Mexico, the national teams of Canada and the United States will each play their three group-stage matches on home turf. Canada will commence their campaign in Toronto on Friday, 12 June 2026, while the United States will embark on their journey on the same day in Los Angeles.

The schedule for the tournament was unveiled live on Sunday and is available for review on FIFA.com and FIFA+. Access to the match schedule is also provided here.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated, “The most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever is no longer a dream but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico, and the USA. From the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca to the spectacular final in New York New Jersey, players and fans have been at the core of our extensive planning for this game-changing tournament.”

“I would like to thank our three host countries and 16 Host Cities for the unwavering commitment to staging a FIFA World Cup that will not only set new records but also leave an indelible legacy.”

FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani remarked, “The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a watershed moment and one that will trigger massive football development in our region and worldwide. While each Host City is unique, they all have something in common â€“ they are passionate about football and cannot wait to welcome the world in June and July 2026.”

The tournament’s innovative match schedule aims to minimize travel for teams and fans alike, maximizing the number of rest days between fixtures. Devised in consultation with key stakeholders, including national-team coaches and technical directors, the schedule intends to enhance the playing conditions of matches and ensure that fans experience shorter travel times when following their teams. Match pairings and kick-off times will be confirmed following the Final Draw for FIFA World Cup 2026, expected to take place toward the end of 2025.