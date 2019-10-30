Find out how invited Black Stars players have performed this season ahead of AFCON qualifier

Ghana's football leading website, GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you stats of the 23-players invited by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Some key players such as Kwadwo Asamoah, Jeffrey Schlupp, and Richmond Boakye Yiadom despite with some impressive stats in Europe this season where not invited by the coach for the double header.

Below is the detailed stats compiled by GHANAsoccernet.com

GOALKEEPERS:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa)- played 8 matches for Maritzburg United in the ongoing season.

Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana),- Safest pair of hands for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

Razak Abalora (Azam FC, Tanzania)- Number 1 goalkeeper for Tanzania club Azam FC

DEFENDERS:

Andy Yiadom (Reading, England)- He has made 13 appearances for Reading, registering 3 assists and a goal to his credit .

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA)- The veteran right back has made 22 appearances for Columbus Crew this season and has registered two assists

Lumor Agbenyenu (Real Mallorca, Spain)- He has played only 6 appearances in the La Liga this season for Real Mallorca

Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain)- One of the consistent Ghanaian players in Europe this season. Aidoo has made 9 appearances this season for Celta Vigo

Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)- He has made 5 appearances and scored 1 goal for his club.

Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy)- He has played 6 matches in all competitions for Udinese this season

Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid, Spain):- Salisu has made 11 appearances for Real Valladolid and has scored a goal

MIDFIELDERS:

Patrick Twumasi (Gaziantep, Turkey)- Played in 8 matches this season and has bagged 4 goals for Gaziantep in the league.

Samuel Owusu (Al Fahya, Saudi Arabia)- Played 8 matches and scored a goal for the Arabian club

Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain)- In the La Liga Partey has played 10 matches and scored a goal while in the Champions League he has featured in 3 games with a goal to his credit.

Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)- Duncan has featured in 6 matches in the league, registering 5 assists, and has a goal to his credit this season. In the Coppa Italia he has played 2 matches and scored 1 goal.

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain)- Wakaso has made 10 appearances for Deportivo Alaves this season

Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain)- The Real Mallorca midfielder has played in all 10 games in the La Liga this season.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn, Germany)- One of the new players to get their maiden call up. He has played 9 matches this season for Paderborn. In the DFB Cup he has played 2 matches and scored 1 goal.

STRIKERS

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace):- Played 9 matches and scored 4 goals in the Premuer League

Andre Ayew (Swansea City)-: Premier League played 12 matches scored 3 goals and registered 3 assists. In the Football League cup played 1 match and scored 2 goals

Mohammed Kudus (Nordsjaelland):- Played 10 matches and scored 4 goals

Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang): Played 18 matches in the Chinese Super League and has scored 8 goals

Shafiu Mumuni (AshantiGold): Was a key a player for AshantiGold in the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers. He scored a hat-trick against Akonangui club of Equatorial Guinea. He won the golden boot at the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal

Torric Jibril (TP Mazembe):- Joined TP Mazembe in June and has been one of the key players for the side this season.