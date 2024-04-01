Finnish club SJK Seinajoki complete signing of Ghanaian trio from Vision FC

Finnish top-flight club SJK SeinÃ¤joki have announced the signing of Ghanaian trio from Vision FC through the cooperation partnership existing between the two clubs.

Forward Emmanuel Akansase and defender Sayibu Yakubu have made a significant move to Finland's SeinÃ¤joki, strengthening the cooperation between the two clubs.

Joining them is striker Kwame Otu, who will initially play on loan in another club until the end of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

This collaboration aims to scout and nurture talented players from Vision, providing them with opportunities to advance their careers, potentially joining SJK's first team and beyond.

SJK's technical director, Richard Dorman, highlights the success of the partnership, citing the previous transfer of Terry Yegbe to Sweden.

Yegbe joined SJK from Vision in January 2023 after he had played on loan in the previous year. The Ghana U23 defender has been transferred to Swedish club IF Elfsborg since February this year.

The exchange program between coaching staff further solidifies this bond, enhancing both clubs' operations.

The trio of players brings diverse skills: Yakubu praised for his potential and passing ability, Akansase noted for his striking prowess and work ethic, and Otu recognized for his experience, having played for Ghana's national team.

SJK's head coach, Arttu Aromaa, sees great potential in integrating these players into the team, bolstering their prospects in the Veikkausliiga.

As SJK embarks on the new season, fans can anticipate exciting matches and witness the progression of these promising talents on the field.