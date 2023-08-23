Fiorentina to battle Leeds United for Ghana's Joseph Paintsil

Italian Serie A club Fiorentina has joined English Championship side Leeds United in the hunt for Ghana international Joseph Paintsil.

Sky Sports claims that Genk could consider bids around the €10 million (£8.5 million) area as Leeds United aims to augment their squad in a bid to regain Premier League status following their emotion at the end of last season.

However, according to 3Sports journalist, Owuraku Ampofo, Joseph Paintsil who played for KRC Genk is also wanted by Fiorentina as the deadline of the European transfer window approaches.

It is believed that both clubs have been engaging with the Belgian side to figure out how a transfer could happen for the 25-year-old who played impressively last season.

Despite missing the 2022 World Cup for Ghana, Paintsil had an impressive campaign with Genk scoring a an incredible 18 goals and also provided 14 assists.

With two assists in just four games for Genk this season, Paintsil has already proven his playmaking prowess.

Paintsil was initial wanted by three Premier League clubs inuding Brighton and Hove Albion but a move did not materaialise.