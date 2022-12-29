Fit-again Ghana star Baba Iddrisu returns to Real Mallorca side to face Getafe on Friday

Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu is fit again and will be available for selection against Getafe on Friday as the La Liga resumes.

The 26-year-old missed the 2022 World Cup with Ghana due an injury he picked up few days to the global showpiece.

The box-to-box midfielder is raring to go again after fully recovering from the setback.

The Ghana international is in line to return for Real Mallorca, who host Real Getafe at Son Moix on Friday December 30.

The intelligent midfielder currently cost 820,000 euros and will likely start in the match that will measure Javier Aguirre's men against Getafe.

Iddrisu has played 11 matches (6 starts) with an average of 2.73 points.

The Ghanaian international missed the World Cup in Qatar due to an untimely injury in Mallorca's last match prior to the World Cup, from which he has fully recovered for the return of La Liga on December 29.

Iddrisu started the last three league games for the vermillions and, despite being a defensive player, he is interesting for the game if he accumulates good statistics in categories such as duels and tackles, as happened on 21/22 when he averaged 4.19 points.

His average this season has dropped to 2.79 and hence its low value of 890,000 euros. At that price it is a risk-free investment for your midfield.