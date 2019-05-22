Fit-again Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Adjei Sowah to remain at RSC Anderlecht

Fit-again Ghanaian right-back Emmanuel Adjei Sowah is set to remain at Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht in the 2019/20 campaign.

The 21-year-old was earmarked as one of the top products to come out of the Purple and Whites youth set-up.

Blessed with oodles of ability, Sowah's career never quite took off due to persistent injuries.

The former Dreams FC youth star missed the whole of the Regular season, failing to feature in any of the side’s playoffs games.

Sowah was widely reported to be heading for the exit as a free agent but his representatives have informed the Brussels-based outfit that their client has a year left on his contract and wants to see it out.

He last played a competitive game for Anderlecht in 23 September 2017.

He made a comeback for the side's U-21 side last week after recovering from an injury.