Fixtures for 2023/24 Ghana Premier League revealed on July 31st

The fixtures for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will be unveiled on Monday, July 31, 2023. Football fans can catch the announcement across the various Social Media platforms of the Ghana Football Association.

The highly anticipated season will see reigning champions Medeama SC, record holders Asante Kotoko SC, and football giants Accra Hearts of Oak, along with other clubs, discover their paths in the competition set to kick off in September this year.

Notably, the newly promoted teams, Bofoakwa Tano, Nations FC, and Kpando Heart of Lions, will also get to know their opponents in the first half of the campaign. Bofoakwa Tano and Kpando Heart of Lions are returning to the elite league, while Nations FC is preparing for their debut appearance in the top echelons of Ghana Football after securing qualification from Zone Two of the Access Bank Division One League.

The roster of Premier League clubs includes Aduana FC, Accra Lions, Accra Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, Dreams FC, FC Samartex 1996, Bibiani Gold Stars FC, Karela United FC, Real Tamale United, Legon Cities FC, Medeama SC, Nsoatreman FC, Bofoakwa Tano, Nations FC, and Kpando Heart of Lions.