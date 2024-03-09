Floodlight fiasco casts shadows over Ghana vs Ethiopia clash at Africa Games 2023

In a disappointing turn of events at the Africa Games 2023, the Ghana vs. Ethiopia match was marred by shameful floodlight disruptions on Saturday night.

The Ghana women's U20 team opened their campaign against their Ethiopian counterparts in the Africa Games at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The spectacle took an unfortunate twist as the stadium plunged into darkness not once but twice within a mere 10-minute span.

Initially, the lights went off in the 35th minute of the game. Lights were restored a few minutes later but went off again on the stroke of half-time.

The disruptions cast a shadow over what promised to be an exciting encounter between the two teams, leaving both players and fans in dismay.

The abrupt interruptions not only hindered the flow of the game but also raised concerns about the event's organizational aspects.

Such incidents not only affect the players' momentum but also compromise the overall experience for spectators who eagerly anticipate these competitions.

The organizers now face scrutiny for their handling of the situation and the reliability of the event's infrastructure.