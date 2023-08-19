Fomer King Faisal coach Godwin Ablordey joins Bibiani Gold Stars technical team

Former King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey has been appointed as the assistant coach for Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani GoldStars FC ahead of the new season.

The Bibianai-based club had a great season under coach Michael Osei finishing fifth in the Ghana Premier League in the previous campaign and are eager to match top clubs in the upcoming season.

They have therefore identified Ablordey as a good coach to beef up their technical staff.

The former Asante Kotoko player was the assistant coach of King Faisal which suffered relegation last season despite the intervention of coach Ignatius Osei Fosu at the latter stages of the season.

Before serving as deputy to Osei Fosu, he managed the team in a couple of games as a caretaker boss while chalking positive results.

He will assist coach Michael Osei when the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign starts in September.

The Miners will begin their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign with s trip to Golden City Park to face Berekum Chelsea.