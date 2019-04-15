Football is experiencing worst times under the Normalisation Committee - Sports Administrator

General Secretary of the Ghana Coaches Association who also doubles as a Sports Administrator Lawyer John Quayson says football is experiencing worst times under the Normalisation Committee justapoxing it with Kwesi Nyantekyi's era.

He indicated that the situation is very serious and critical, hence the need for authorities to control matters before the worst happens.

Lawyer John Quayson maintained that things were not that bad under the Nyantekyi era that it would have to take years for the Normalisation Committee to make the necessary amendments and changes.

He noted that the Normalisation Committee is taking advantage of the support government has for them to be lackadaisical in executing of their mandate,a situation that is harming the game and keeps drawing back the development of football in the country.

"Football is really worst under the Normalisation Committee than under Kwesi Nyantekyi dispensation.Its so serious that we need to let them leave early".

"Nyantekyi was really performing,but Ghanaians wanted him out,not because of performance, but because he has kept long".

"Things weren't that bad that we would need years or rocket scientists to solve the current situation. The intervention of Fifa was timely for some cleansing,that we could have used only few months to finish,not years. The administration of football is not easy,it needs people with the brains in that field,not people who read about the game. Am appealing to Dr. Kofi Amoah,they should not go to AFCON,AFCON is not for them,they should stay back and finish with the work on time", he told Angel TV's Esther Abankwa.

FIFA appointed the Normalisation Committee on the 13th September, 2018 to normalise Ghana's football after the documentary which was aired by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed massive corruption in football.