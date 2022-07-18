For me, Athletic Bilbao is like a family - Nico Williams

Young Ghanaian forward Nico Williams has expressed his desire to remain at Athletic Bilbao, describing the club as a family.

The 20-year-old attacker has already made the final step to the first team and played a significant amount last season, mostly as a substitute.

And it is that, in his 40 games, the youngest Williams has only started 14 of them. San Mamés has enjoyed his offensive duo with his brother Inaki. And this is expected to continue for a long time.

I love Bilbao and I love Athletic. I want to be with my brother and all my teammates. It's like a family for me. I want to stay at Athletic ."

"What I want is to win titles at Athletic. It's like a family for me. My brother has won titles and I want to give Athletic more," the player told TV3 Ghana.

His elder brother, Iñaki, has been with the club for a longer period and won one title so far. Nico aims to follow in his brother’s footsteps and help the club win more.