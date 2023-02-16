Foreign-based players join Black Queens ahead of Benin and Togo friendlies

Foreign-based players in the Black Queens have arrived for the upcoming friendlies against Benin and Togo.

The team led by coach Nora Hauptle are currently in Pampram training for the games scheduled for February 19 and 25.

Princella Adubea of FC Hiryat -Israel, Evelyn Badu of Avaldsnes FC in Norway, captain Portia Boakye who plays for Djurgardens IF in Sweden and Azumah Bugre from IFK Norkoping also in Sweden arrived on Monday for the games.

The list also has Israel-based Janet Egyir, Grace Asantewaa (Spain), Naomi Anima (Jordan), Jaqueline Opoku (Israel) and Safiatu Salifu (Tanzania) all in camp.

Twenty players in the domestic leagues have also reported to camp.

The Black Queens will play Benin on February 19 before taking on Togo on February 25.