Former Accra Lions forward Seidu Bassit makes league debut for Petrocub in Moldova

Ghanaian forward Seidu Bassit made his Moldovan league debut after coming on in the second half of Petrocub's big win over Balti.

The former Accra Lions striker joined the Moldovan outfit in the winter transfer window on loan from Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

Bassit was part of the team's preparation before the season opener, making a couple of appearances in pre-season games.

However, on Saturday, he replaced Srgiu Platica as Petrocub got off to a flying start in the league with a 5-0 victory at home.

Forward Maxim Petroniche opened the scoring after six minutes before Vladimir Amros doubled the advantage at the stroke of half time.

After the break, Ambros added his second of the game before serving Ion Jordan the assist for the fourth goal of the match.

Dan Puscas sealed victory late in added time as Petrocub began the season with victory at home.

Bassit will be hoping to make a huge impact at the club, who could make his loan deal a permanent one at the end of the season.