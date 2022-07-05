Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong and son invited to see junior championship match

The son of former Premier League footballer Emmanuel Frimpong has been invited to an upcoming All-Ireland Junior Championship match between Kilkenny and London.

Pictures of Frimpong's son dressed in full Kilkenny kit went viral on GAA Twitter last week, with people curious about the connection to The Cats.

The GAA invited the young Kilkenny supporter to attend the Kilkenny footballers' upcoming All-Ireland Junior Championship match against London GAA this Friday (see below).

The match versus London is scheduled to take place in Dublin so although it might be difficult for the Frimpong family to attend, the gesture doesn't go unnoticed.

Lá breithe sona duit - We hope he has a great birthday! Nice kit! Just so you know the @KilkennyCLG footballers play @LondainGAA in the #GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship next Friday at 7pm - hope to see you there! #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 1, 2022

Frimpong was born in Ghana but grew up in the Tottenham area of London before being discovered by Arsenal and their youth academy.

Playing for Arsenal, Frimpong won an FA Youth Cup and two Premier Academy League titles.

He also played for English sides Wolverhampton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Fulham.