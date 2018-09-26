Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue eyes Asante Kotoko coaching job

Former Ivory Coast international Emmanuel Eboue has expressed his desire to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin as coach of Asante Kotoko.

The Porcupine Warriors are in the search for a new coach following the recent resignation of Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin.

Widespread reports suggest that Akunnor is the front-runner for the job, while former Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar has also been mentioned as a possible choice.

"I will be very happy if I coach Kotoko's youth team. That is my dream. I want to tender in my CV at the club, Eboue told Ash FM.

"I want to change the fortunes of Kotoko youth set-up,” he added

"I know Kotoko for long when I was playing for Arsenal and also know how the fans react if they lose match at home. I can stand any pressure.”

"Ghana has so many talents but how to use them has been a problem,” he deduced.

Eboue spent seven years with Arsenal, between 2004 and 2011.

Kotoko are the most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League, having won the title on 23 occasions.