Former Asante Kotoko chairman Georgido dies

Published on: 22 May 2019
Former Asante Kotoko C.E.O Mr. George Adu-Poku has passed on in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to reports. 

Mr. Adu-Poku popularly known as Goergido in footballing circles, was the club chief from 1997, where he served two terms and made a significant impact at the club.

After the two terms in Kumasi with Asante Kotoko, he joined Swedru All Blacks.

Georgido, apart from football was also a successful businessman and was African representative for "Good year" Tyres.

He was the Board Chairman of his Company Dangbe Salt Industry's Limited.

 

