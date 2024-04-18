Former Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong blames division among fans for recent struggles

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, believes the primary reason for the club's struggles is the division among fans of the club.

Frimpong, who is on the supporter platforms of the team, disclosed that there are two groups of fans supporting the club at the moment.

According to the Kotoko legend, there are some fans backing the current management of the team while others want to see them fail due to their affiliation with the previous leadership of the team.

" I would not say it's because of the technical team or the problem is only the technical handlers. I am on most platforms of Asante Kotoko supporters. Currently, you could see most of them or the supporters are divided into two. Some are still supporting the past management and some are also supporting the current management," he told Guide Radio.

"And if teams like this happen in the team, it will always be difficult for the team to progress. So personally, I will attribute this recent performance to the division in Asante Kotoko because I see there is no unity among the supporters and it is really causing the team as a whole," he added.

The Porcupine Warriors have won only one game in 2024 following a sharp decline in form, which has seen the Kumasi-based giants drop from title contenders to survival hopefuls.

Kotoko currently sits eleventh on the table and will face leaders Samartex on Sunday before a game against champions Medeama SC.