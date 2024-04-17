Former Asante Kotoko captain urges patience for coach Prosper Ogum amid fan pressure

Former Asante Kotoko captain Emmanuel Gyamfi has urged fans of the club to grant Prosper Narteh Ogum more time to reverse the team's fortunes.

Ogum has faced mounting pressure in the latter half of the season, with the club managing only one league victory in 2024.

The Porcupine Warriors have suffered six defeats in their last seven league outings, leading to heightened tension between management and supporters.

Fans on Tuesday descended on the club's training ground to disrupt proceedings, demanding the dismissal of the former WAFA boss.

However, Gyamfi maintains confidence in Ogum's abilities to steer the club back on track. "Whoever says the coach isn’t good is a liar," he affirmed.

"I’ve met him before at the local Black Stars camp, I worked with him at Kotoko for a short period before my departure and I know how he likes his team to play. Even after all, he won the league title in his first season with Asante Kotoko."

He continued, "His performance was appealing to the football world. That’s why people were clamouring for his second coming to help the club. Even though we [Aduana] beat them at Dormaa, their performance on the day showed they meant business, they were up to something so whoever condemns his performance as a coach, I will strongly disagree with that person, it’s rather unfortunate that things haven’t gone the way they wanted it."

Responding to inquiries about a potential return to the Baba Yara Stadium, Gyamfi declined to discuss his future openly.

"I can’t expose my contract with Aduana on air but to tell everyone that I am a footballer and whoever comes for me with a good offer and terms, likely, I will join the team," he stated. "I am pleading with the Kotoko fans to exercise patience with the coach and I believe with time all will be well."