Former Asante Kotoko defender supports calls for prosper Ogum's resignation

Former Asante Kotoko defender Illiasu Shilla Alhassan suggests that it would be wise for coach Prosper Ogum to consider resigning amid mounting pressure from dissatisfied fans.

The fans prevented Ogum from conducting the team's training session on Tuesday, expressing discontent over the recent string of poor results. Kotoko has managed only one victory in their last eight Ghana Premier League matches, suffering six defeats in the process.

With the team dangerously close to the relegation zone, calls for Ogum, who previously guided Kotoko to a league title, to step down have grown louder.

Speaking on Kessben FM, Alhassan supported the fans' demands, stating, "Kotoko fans demanding the sack of Prosper Ogum are right if the results are not coming as expected. To me, the fans of the club did well."

He further expressed his opinion on Ogum's resignation, remarking, "I think it will be prudent for Ogum to resign because things are not going as expected. If I were Ogum, I would have resigned from my role. I remember he did the same when he led the club to win the league title, so if things are not going well this time, he should do the same and call it quits."