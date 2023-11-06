Former Asante Kotoko defender Yussif Mubarik signs for FC Chitwan in Nepal

Former Asante Kotoko SC defender Yussif Mubarik has completed a transfer move to FC Chitwan, the club announced on Monday.

The central defender joins the Nepal Super League outfit on a free transfer after leaving Kotoko when his contract expired.

The 27-year-old parted ways with the Porcupine Warriors on August 1, 2023, after spending three years at the club.

Mubarik joined Kotoko from regional rivals AshantiGold SC in September 2020 and became a key player in the team.

The former Liberty Professionals player won the Ghana Premier League title with the Kumasi-based club in the 2021-22 campaign, playing 21 matches in the process.

He made 18 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors last season in the Ghana Premier League, and the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Mubarik made 62 appearances for Kotoko in the Ghanaian top-flight across three seasons, where he scored once.