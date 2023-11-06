GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Former Asante Kotoko defender Yussif Mubarik signs for FC Chitwan in Nepal

Published on: 06 November 2023
Former Asante Kotoko defender Yussif Mubarik signs for FC Chitwan in Nepal

Former Asante Kotoko SC defender Yussif Mubarik has completed a transfer move to FC Chitwan, the club announced on Monday.

The central defender joins the Nepal Super League outfit on a free transfer after leaving Kotoko when his contract expired.

The 27-year-old parted ways with the Porcupine Warriors on August 1, 2023, after spending three years at the club.

Mubarik joined Kotoko from regional rivals AshantiGold SC in September 2020 and became a key player in the team.

The former Liberty Professionals player won the Ghana Premier League title with the Kumasi-based club in the 2021-22 campaign, playing 21 matches in the process.

He made 18 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors last season in the Ghana Premier League, and the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Mubarik made 62 appearances for Kotoko in the Ghanaian top-flight across three seasons, where he scored once.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more