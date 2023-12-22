Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffu applauds inclusion of Richmond Lamptey in Black Stars AFCON Squad

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffu has expressed joy and satisfaction for the inclusion of midfielder Richmond Lamptey in the provisional 55-man squad for the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Lamptey's outstanding performances, particularly his notable display against rivals Hearts of Oak, have garnered widespread attention, earning him a call-up to the senior national team.

Despite facing early-season injuries, the 26-year-old Lamptey has made a significant impact with nine league appearances and four assists for Asante Kotoko.

In a recent interview on Mothers FM, Akuffu, a former Kotoko midfield anchor, expressed delight at Lamptey's success in Kumasi and emphasised that he deserves the call-up.

"He’s been making a difference in Kotoko games for some time now, and I’m happy for his inclusion because he is my junior at Feyenoord Academy. I saw how he grew up. It’s a big thing for him. We worship Kotoko, and if you are able to worship the club well, the soul of Asanteman too will also worship you,” said Akuffu.

Highlighting their connection from the Feyenoord Academy, Akuffu praised Lamptey's consistent contributions to Kotoko's games. He also mentioned that the advice he gave Lamptey about playing for Kotoko is now paying off, expressing confidence in Lamptey's abilities.

"The advice I gave him about Kotoko is now working. I’m not surprised that he has been included in the squad. We are praying for him to be in the final squad," Akuffu added.

Richmond Lamptey will be eager to secure a spot in the final 26-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place early next year in Ivory Coast.