Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Sarfo Gyamfi joins Saudi side Al Suqoor

Former Asante Kotoko SC winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi has joined Saudi Arabia third tier side Al Suqoor Club, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Gyamfi completed his move on Monday signing a season deal with the Tabuk based outfit.

The 24-year-old right winger has been without a club since leaving Asante Kotoko in May last year.

Gyamfi joined returned to Ghana to join the Porcupine Warriors in the 2013/2014 season after spending only a season at South African side Maritzburg United.

He played for Wa All Stars before leaving Ghana for South Africa after the 2012/2013 campaign.