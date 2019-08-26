GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Sarfo Gyamfi joins Saudi side Al Suqoor

Published on: 26 August 2019

Former Asante Kotoko SC winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi has joined Saudi Arabia third tier side Al Suqoor Club, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Gyamfi completed his move on Monday signing a season deal with the Tabuk based outfit.

The 24-year-old right winger has been without a club since leaving Asante Kotoko in May last year.

Gyamfi joined returned to Ghana to join the Porcupine Warriors in the 2013/2014 season after spending only a season at South African side Maritzburg United.

He played for Wa All Stars before leaving Ghana for South Africa after the 2012/2013 campaign.

