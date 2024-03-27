Former Asante Kotoko player George Kennedy urges fans to support coach Ogum amidst rough patch

Former Asante Kotoko player George Kennedy has called upon fans of the club to stand by coach Dr. Prosper Narteh during this challenging period.

The Porcupine Warriors have encountered a rough patch of form, suffering defeats in their last four Ghana Premier League matches, resulting in a drop from third to ninth position. This downturn marks the club's worst form in 14 years.

Kennedy believes that Coach Ogum possesses the necessary skills to navigate through these difficulties and guide the team to another league title. He emphasized the importance of examining various aspects contributing to the team's struggles, including the support from the fans.

"What actions taken by the coach alone warrant all of these accusations? Other areas also need to be examined, particularly the supporters who, despite their love for Kotoko, ought to help the team out when things get tough," Kennedy stated during an interview with Akoma FM.

Expressing confidence in Coach Ogum's capabilities, Kennedy urged fans to rally behind the team with encouragement and support during this challenging period.

"I think Kotoko can resume their winning ways. The name 'kum apem an apem beba' refers to the spiritual connection that the spirit of Kotoko remains," Kennedy added.

Meanwhile, the club has reiterated its unwavering support for Coach Ogum amidst mounting pressure to reverse the team's fortunes.