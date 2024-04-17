Former Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga urges unity and support amidst turbulent period

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga, currently on loan at El Gouna from Al Masry, has issued a heartfelt plea to the club’s supporters amidst a challenging period.

Despite being away from the team, Etouga remains closely connected, monitoring their progress each week and urging fans not to abandon them.

With Kotoko grappling with a string of disappointing results, including six defeats in their last seven league matches, tensions among supporters have escalated, with some calling for the dismissal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Etouga acknowledges the difficulties Kotoko currently faces but stresses the importance of unity and collective effort in overcoming challenges.

He encourages his former teammates to take responsibility and work towards improvement, highlighting the need for solidarity within the club.

"I have been monitoring what is happening in Kotoko, even though I am not there, but I still follow the club every week when they play," Etouga affirmed

"I want to encourage my former teammates to take responsibility and make things better."

Despite the current adversity, Etouga remains optimistic about Kotoko’s future, emphasizing that setbacks are part of the game.

He urges fans to remain calm and steadfast in their support, emphasizing the club’s resilience.

Etouga reflects on the ups and downs of football, reminding supporters not to neglect the team during tough times.

"The situation now normally happens because this is football. And sometimes it can be good, but now is a bad time,” Etouga reflected.

"I just want all the supporters to stay calm, and I beg them not to neglect the team because this team is one of the best in Africa, and it will never, ever go down."