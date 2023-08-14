Former Ashantigold forward Emmanuel Owusu agrees to join Bofoakwa Tano

Former AshantiGold striker Emmanuel Owusu is on the verge of joining Ghana Premier League side Bofoakwa Tano ahead of the upcoming season.

Owusu will join the promoted club after successful negotiations as well as medical tests to boost their attack in the upcoming season as they aim to retain their Ghana Premier League status.

Owusu is said to have agreed to join Bofoakwa Tano FC for three years ahead of the 2023/2024 season.

The former AshantiGold SC forward has already started pre-season training with the Bofoakwa Tano team in Obuasi and is expected to help the team with his wealth of experience.

After being demoted 16 years ago and remaining outside of the Ghana Premier League, the club managed to return to the competition after defeating Eleven Wonders to win the Division One League One trophy in Zone One.

They are now looking to strengthen their squad in preparation for the upcoming season and have been active in the current transfer window.

Bofoakwa Tano will open their campaign with a trip to two-time Ghana Premier League champions, Great Olympics on September 15.