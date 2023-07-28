Former AshantiGold midfielder Eric Esso shares excitement following reversal of GFA sanctions by CAS

Former AshantiGold midfielder Eric Esso has shown excitement after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) overturned the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) decision to ban players found guilty of the alleged match-fixing game between AshantiGold and Inter Allies.

After conducting an investigation into the match played on the final day of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season, the GFA Disciplinary Committee ruled that 22 players abstained from participating in competitive football in Ghana. As a result, both clubs involved were demoted to the third tier of Ghanaian Football.

However, a successful appeal granted the players to go ahead to play active football until CAS brought finality to the matter on Thursday.

According to the ruling by CAS, the players were found innocent. However, they charged the GFA with paying $3,450 (CHF3000) to Richmond Lamptey and $7,250 (CHF6300) to the other players. This money will go towards the legal fees and other expenses they incurred during the arbitration proceedings.

Esso who then featured in the game for AshGold said he is relived by the new development indicating that he failed to get better deals due to the issues erupting from the controversial match.

“I was so much elated when I saw the news, it is a big relief for us.

"There were a lot of deals that failed due to the case but once there is life, there is hope.

"We give thanks to the PFAG and FIFPRO for helping us out,” he told Oyrepa FM.