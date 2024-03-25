Former AshGold midfielder Latif Anabila joins Al-Ramadi Sport Club in Iraq

Iraqi club Al-Ramadi Sport Club has completed the signing of former AshGold and Kotoko, Abdul Latif Anabila.

Anabila, who previously played for Ashantigold and clinched the Most Promising Star award in the Ghana Premier League in 2015, joins Al-Ramadi as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Bechem United last season.

The 26-year-old midfielder has inked a permanent deal with the Western Deers and is poised to play a pivotal role for the club. With his extensive experience in Ghanaian football, Anabila is expected to make a significant impact and contribute to the club's growth.

Having previously represented clubs such as New Edubiase FC, Bechem United SC, and Tunisian side Club Africain, Anabila brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to his new team.

Al-Ramadi fans are eager to see Anabila in action as the club aims for promotion to the top-flight league. With a total of 81 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, Anabila's addition adds depth and quality to the Iraqi outfit's midfield.