Former AshGold striker Yaw Annor scores consolation goal in Ismaily's narrow defeat to Pyramids FC

Former Ghana Premier League top scorer Yaw Annor showcased his scoring prowess by netting a consolation goal for Ismaily SC in their recent away match against Pyramids FC in the Egyptian Premier League.

Despite Annor's contribution, Ismaily succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium on Tuesday.

The former Ashantigold attacker, now a key figure for Ismaily, opened the scoring just 12 minutes into the highly competitive clash, giving the visitors an early advantage.

However, Pyramids mounted a comeback in the second half, securing victory in the seventh week of the Egyptian league.

Pyramids levelled the score in the 66th minute through Abdalla El Said, who converted a penalty, and Fagrie Lakay sealed the win for the hosts four minutes before full-time.

Yaw Annor, who joined Ismaily from Ashantigold in June 2022, has quickly established himself as a vital member of the squad.

The forward has notched three goals and provided an assist in six games in the Egyptian Premier League this season, showcasing his impact on the pitch.