Former Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni aims to score more goals for Tanzanian giants Young Africans

Ghanaian striker Hafiz Konkoni has set his sights on finding the back of the net more frequently for Tanzanian powerhouse Young Africans (Yanga).

Konkoni joined Yanga at the conclusion of last season, following an outstanding performance in the Ghana Premier League that earned him a call-up to the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars.

Since making the switch from the Hunters during the recent transfer window, Konkoni has already notched two goals for the Tanzanian club. Despite the pressure that comes with the role, the forward is resolute in his ambition to fill the void left by the departure of top striker Mayele.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Konkoni stated, "The only responsibility as a striker is to score goals. Truth be told, I'm under pressure to deliver because I came in as a replacement for top striker Mayele, who has departed to join Pyramids.

"Mayele scored a lot of goals for Yanga before his departure, and that's what they expect from me. My objective is to score more goals for Yanga by the end of the season and also achieve our aim."

While he has not set a specific goal tally, Konkoni expressed his intention to score as many goals as possible. He acknowledged that many factors come into play during a season, and the future is unpredictable. Nevertheless, he remains dedicated to staying fit and contributing goals consistently,

"My prayer is to stay fit and score more."