Former Bibiani Gold Stars defender Michael Enu nears move to Medeama SC

Former Bibiani Goldstars defender Michael Enu has reportedly concluded his transfer to Ghanaian champions Medeama SC according to local media reports.

The official announcement of the move is anticipated soon, as Medeama SC seeks to fortify their squad for the second half of the season and their upcoming campaign in the CAF Champions League.

The 26-year-old right-back, known for his versatility, joins the Mauves and Yellows on a free transfer after departing from Goldstars, where he played during the previous season.

There are speculations that Enu has inked a three-year deal, committing to Medeama SC until 2027.

Having made 29 appearances and scored two goals for the Miners last season, Enu aims to secure more playing time and establish himself as a fan favorite at Akoon Park.

The former Ashanti Gold defender is expected to provide valuable depth for Medeama SC as they navigate the challenges of competing in three major competitions: the Ghana Premier League, the Ghana FA Cup, and the CAF Champions League.