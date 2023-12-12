Former Bibiani Goldstars Michael Osei endorses local talents for Black Stars ahead of 2023 AFCON

Former coach of Bibiani Goldstars Michael Osei, has thrown his weight behind the inclusion of local talents Richmond Lamptey (Asante Kotoko), Kelvin Osei Asibey (Hearts of Oak), and Stephen Owusu Banahene (Bibiani Goldstars) in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Osei, who witnessed the clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League week 14, was impressed with Lamptey and Osei Asibey's performances during the much-anticipated encounter, which saw Asante Kotoko secure a 3-2 victory.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Ghana international praised Osei Asibey for his defensive prowess, speed, tackling abilities, and composure, describing him as a phenomenal player. Osei also lauded Lamptey's exceptional skills, emphasisng that when fit, he is a national asset known for precise ball passing and control. Banahene, the Bibiani Goldstars midfielder, was also recognised for his ball-holding abilities and accurate passing.

Expressing his opinion and experience in the game, Osei believes these players deserve consideration for the national team, adding that he cannot impose players on national team coaches but suggests they be given attention.

Ghana will take on record holders Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B of the 2023 AFCON which kicks off in January.