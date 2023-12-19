Former Black Satellites captain Clifford Aboagye considers return to Ghana Premier League

Former Ghana youth star and ex-Black Satellites captain Clifford Aboagye is on the verge of a possible return to the domestic top-flight football scene.

The midfielder currently unattached since parting ways with Mexican club Querétaro on November 1, 2023, is actively exploring options for the next chapter of his career.

Sources indicate that Aboagye has received contact from two Ghanaian clubs expressing interest in securing his services. The former Udinese and Granada star is carefully evaluating these opportunities as he considers making a return to the Ghana Premier League in the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking on his future plans in a recent interview with Linus Siaw Nartey on YouTube, Aboagye affirmed his openness to the possibility of playing in Ghana again, stating, "Of course, if I get the opportunity too, I will always love to come and play in Ghana. Probably, it’s not time now for me to play, but who knows what will happen in the future. I’m always open to playing football; I love enjoying football. I think if the time comes, I will come back and play in Ghana."

Having enjoyed spells in Italy, Spain, and Mexico, featuring for clubs such as Udinese, Granada, Atlas, Querétaro, Tijuana, and Puebla, Aboagye's potential return to the Ghanaian football scene is expected to add experience and flair to the domestic league