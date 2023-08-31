Former Black Starlets goalkeeper Shaibu Rafique Issah spotted in FC Samartex jersey

Former Ghana U-17 goalkeeper Shaibu Rafique Issah is on the verge of signing with Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex ahead of the upcoming season.

He has been seen wearing Samartex's jersey during their pre-season activities.

The highly regarded goalkeeper rose to attention after making his debut in the Ghana FA Cup two seasons ago becoming the competition's youngest player.

He was selected for Paa Kwesi Fabin's Black Starlets team thanks to his outstanding performance and participated in every game and helped the Ghana U17 team earn bronze in the West African Football Union Zone B U-17 tournament.

Shaibu played for Nania FC and Montreal FC during the 2022/23 season and is set to finally feature in the top-flight competition.

He is expected to be fully involved in the 2023 Nsenkyire Cup which begins on Friday at the Nsenkyire Stadium as the Timber giants prepare for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

They will play their first match against Aduana Stars as they aim to improve upon their performances last season which saw them finish in the top 10 after 34 competitive matches.