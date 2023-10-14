Former Black Stars captain John Mensah cautions against underestimating teams in 2023 AFCON

Former Black Stars captain John Mensah has offered a word of caution to those underestimating any team in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the group stage draw in Côte d'Ivoire.

Ghana finds itself in Group B alongside record champions Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Mensah, a respected figure in Ghanaian football, stressed the unpredictable nature of the sport and the need to respect every opponent.

In an interview with Egyptian website Filgoal.com, he stated, "It's still early days, times change, anything can happen in football these days, you underestimate any team at your own peril."

While acknowledging the history of the Black Stars which last clinched the AFCON title in 1982, Mensah expressed his confidence in the youthful and promising Black Stars squad. He believes they have the potential to compete effectively in the tournament.

"Ghana has a promising, youthful team, and I believe they have what it takes to compete in the tournament."

As Ghana prepares to embark on its 2023 AFCON journey in Côte d'Ivoire, the anticipation grows, with the Black Stars aiming to end a 42-year wait for another continental title.

Ghana's campaign will commence on January 14, 2024, with a match against Cape Verde, followed by challenging encounters against Egypt and Mozambique in a bid to secure glory in the prestigious tournament.