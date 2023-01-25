Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah linked with Tanzanian giants Simba SC

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has been linked with Tanzanian side Simba SC despite having applied for the Ghana job,

Simba are said to have made contact with Appiah, and talks are ongoing despite Appiah's strong desire to return to the Black Stars for a third time.

Simba are hoping to persuade Appiah to accept the position of technical director.

Appiah has confirmed that he applied for the Black Stars job after learning that no Ghanaian coach applied.

“It is true [that I have applied for the job],” Appiah said on Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

“When I heard that the FA had come out to reveal that no Ghanaian was part of the numerous applicants, I felt that being a Ghanaian, I had to prove that I can do something. So it compelled me to add my application to that of the foreigners.”

Appiah has not held a high-profile position since leaving the Black Stars in late 2019.

Until recently, he was the coach of the lower-tier Kenpong Football Academy.