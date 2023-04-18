Former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac visits Black Starlets in Serbia

Former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac was present during the Black Starlets, Ghana's under-17 national football team's victory over Switzerland to win the maiden edition of the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament in Serbia.

The team emerged victorious with a 100% record after thumping Serbia in the opening game by 4-0, beating Spain 3-2 despite finishing the game with nine men and eventually beating Switzerland in their final game to clinch the trophy.

The Serbian gaffer who coached the Black Stars between 2008-20010 and 2021-2022 was reunited with the West Africans to cheer them up.

Milovan is currently without a job after he got fired following the poor showing of the Black Stars in the 2021 AfCON where they bowed out from the Group stages for the first time in many years.

For the Black Starlets, the victory sets the pace for them as they continue to prepare for the U-17 WAFU Cup of Nations.