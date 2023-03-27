Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda eulogizes mentor Cudjoe Addo

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has paid tribute to Cudjoe Addo for playing a key role in his career.

Dauda, who grew up in Madina- a suburb of Accra- was nurtured by the former Liberty Professionals goalkeeper.

Both Addo and Dauda enjoyed amazing careers even though the former did not feature in the senior national team.

These days, the duo work with the youth national teams of Ghana as goalkeepers trainer and over the weekend they met at the Accra Sports stadium.

"This is Cudjoe Addo the Lion, the man who brought me up in my goalkeeping carrier. He is now the Goalkeeper coach for the Ghana National U23 male soccer team, and I’m also the Goalkeeper Coach for the current Ghana National U20 Male soccer Team. The work of God in progress," wrote Dauda on Instagram.

Addo just returned from Algeria with the U23 team while Dauda is preparing with the newly formed U20 team.