Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda recounts first encounter with $2,000 bonus

Former Ghana shot-stopper Fatau Dauda who currently works as a goalkeeper's trainer in Sudan has shared a nostalgic moment from his early career, recalling when he first saw a $2,000 bonus as a professional footballer.

Dauda, who began his professional journey with former Ghana Premier League champions AshGold and had stints with South African sides Orlando Pirates and Chippa United FC, reminisced about a significant moment during his time with the U-23 national team.

The ex-Ghana goalkeeper revealed that it was his participation in an Olympic qualifier against South Africa in 2008 that marked the occasion. The Black Meteors, under Dauda's goalkeeping prowess, secured a remarkable 3-1 victory on South African soil, earning them a spot in the final game against Nigeria.

Upon their return, Dauda and his teammates were pleasantly surprised when, within three to four days, they were rewarded with a bonus of $2,000. For the goalkeeper, this was a substantial amount at the time, and he fondly recalled it as his "first time holding more than 700 and 500 dollars."

Dauda's impressive performance in the Olympic qualifier not only brought him financial recognition but also earned him a spot in the senior national team. His journey continued, leading to notable appearances for the Black Stars in the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

Throughout his career, Fatau Dauda has donned the jerseys of clubs such as Okwaku United, Chippa United, Orlando Pirates, Ashantigold, and Enyimba FC in Nigeria.